The Lehigh Valley Phantoms dropped their fourth straight game in Belleville on Friday night, 3-2. The Phantoms started the season off at 2-1 and have since dropped to 2-5 following their recent skid.
The Senators held a 2-0 lead heading into the third period, they would add their third goal within two minutes of the start of the third.
Olle Lycksell would score nearly three minutes after the Senators third goal to start chipping away at the deficit for the Phantoms. Five minutes later, Jackson Cates would net the second Phantoms goal.
Assisting on each goal for the Phantoms was, Zayde Wisdom.
Lehigh Valley will head to the Laval Rocket on Saturday for their next game on their weekend road trip.