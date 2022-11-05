Today

Morning fog and drizzle, then becoming partly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Breezy and mild.

Tomorrow

Still warm but with more clouds and a few showers, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley and especially in the morning. Breezy and unseasonably warm, and most of the time should stay dry.