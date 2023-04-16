DURHAM, N.C. - Lehigh Valley dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night in Durham, 8-6. The Bulls held on down the stretch as the IronPigs made a late charge to try and grab the lead.
Second inning of play the Bulls would put up four runs to take control of the early portion of this one. Back-to-back RBI doubles would plate two runs before Kameron Misner launched a two-run home run.
The third inning would be about responses, the IronPigs would two runs back. Weston Wilson would send his third home run of the season over the left field wall, a two-run shot. The Bulls immediately respond, Nick Dini with a three-run shot to push the lead to five.
Later, the IronPigs score four runs between the seventh and eighth inning. Esteban Quiroz with a two-run double in the seventh, and in the eighth Scott Kingery and Jordan Qsar would get the IronPigs within one.
Bottom of the eighth, the Bulls would add an insurance run to officially put the game away.