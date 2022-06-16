ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley falls for the fourth straight game, coming up short in the ninth with just one run in a, 3-2 loss to Buffalo.
The Bisons scoring one-run in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. IronPigs offense wouldn't get going until the eighth inning.
Bottom of the eighth, Dalton Guthrie lines an RBI single to left field to bring Scott Kingery home. That hit cutting the deficit down to, two. Moving along to the ninth inning, Scott Kingery bringing himself home with a solo home run with two outs.
Ensuing IronPigs batter would strikeout to end the game.