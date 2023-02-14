Phantoms Logo
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - On the road, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms fell into a, 2-0 hole before getting on the board resulting in a, 3-2 loss to Charlotte. 
 
The Checkers scored late in the first period, and again early in the second to grab a 2-0 lead. Ronnie Attard would cut the lead in half two minutes later, his eighth of the season. 
 
Another early Checkers in the third period would put this one away for good. In the final two minutes of the period, Adam Brooks would bury one in the back of the net, but it was too late.
 
Lehigh Valley and Charlotte will hit the ice again on Wednesday night.