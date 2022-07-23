ALLENTOWN,Pa. - Lehigh Valley hitting the diamond for the first time since the All-Star break, playing host to rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders getting the better of game one, 5-1.
Both teams holding each other in check until the fourth inning before the RailRiders broke the scoreless tie. Oswaldo Cabrera launched a solo shot to left for the 1-0 lead.
Following inning the RailRiders tack on four more runs to break the game open at 5-0.
Scott Kingery would drive in the lone IronPigs run of the night with a solo shot to left.