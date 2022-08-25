ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley was Bryce-less for the first time this series against Gwinnett on Thursday night. The Stripers taking advantage of that with their first win of the series, 2-0.
One of the top young prospects in the Braves system took to the mound for the Stripers, Kyle Muller. Muller finished with nine strikeouts over six and two-thirds innings.
The IronPigs were within striking distance all night, giving up the second run of the game in the eighth inning.
Lehigh Valley falls out of a tie for first place with the loss.