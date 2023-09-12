ROCHESTER, NY. - Lehigh Valley continues to go in the wrong direction in the standings, dropping its series-opener to Rochester 6-4. The IronPigs scored two runs in the ninth to try and mount a comeback but wouldn't score anymore.
Early in this one the Red Wings looking to put things away, they scored six-runs in the second inning to effectively win this one. All six of the runs coming by way of small ball, four RBI singles, one sac-fly and one ground out RBI.
The IronPigs would be held scoreless until the late innings of this one. In the eighth, Esteban Quiroz would line a double into left that scored two runs. They would score two more runs in the ninth, Matt Kroon with an RBI single and Rafael Marchan with a sac-fly.
Those four runs coming a little too late for the IronPigs as they drop their third straight.
Lehigh Valley now sits 2.5 games back of Durham in second place.