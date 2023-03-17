ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley playing host to Hershey in their second of two matchups this week. The Bears once again getting the better of their rivals with a, 2-1 win.
The Phantoms would fall behind, 1-0 through the first period of play. Second period, Ronnie Attard would tie things up for the Phantoms late in the period. The equalizing goal, Attard's 11th of the season.
Midway through the third period, the Bears would take the lead back on the power play.
Lehigh Valley stays at home this weekend, playing host to another rival, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday afternoon.