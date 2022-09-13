ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley dropped game one in Rochester on Tuesday night, 5-3. The IronPigs now sit two-and-a-half games back of Durham in first place.
The Red Wings scored all five of their runs in the third inning, a solo shot and a grand slam in the inning putting the Rochester in front.
Rafael Marchan in the fourth inning would get a run back for the IronPigs, an RBI double. Later, in the seventh, Darick Hall launched his 25th home run of the season to get the Pigs within two.
Their comeback would come up short in the end.