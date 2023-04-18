ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's recently skid hit six games on Tuesday night in a series opening loss to Worcester, 6-2. James MacArthur had a solid night on the bump in the effort for the IronPigs.
MacArthur would finish the night with six strikeouts, allowing just one run and four hits over five innings.
The Red Sox would grab an early, 1-0 lead in the third inning, the lone run given up by MacArthur.
Bottom of the fifth, the IronPigs would grab their only lead of the game. Jim Haley with an RBI triple to tie things up, three batters later Vimael Machin drives in Haley for the, 2-1 lead.
Two innings later, the Red Sox would grab the lead back. A bases loaded walk would tie things up at two before a former IronPig, Jorge Alfaro would blow the game open with a bases clearing double. The Red Sox would add one more run in the ninth.