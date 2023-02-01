ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms finally found a way against rival Hershey on Wednesday night. The Phantoms getting their first win over the bears, 5-2.
Prior to Wednesday night, the Phantoms had dropped seven straight to the Bears on the season.
The turning point, a four-goal second period effort by the Phantoms helped propel them to the win. Four different goal scorers finding the back of the net in the period for the Phantoms - Louie Belpedio, Bobby Brink, Kevin Connauton and Tyson Foerster.
A fifth goal scorer would add a third period insurance goal for the Phantoms, Olle Lycksell.
Lehigh Valley hosts Providence on Friday night.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)