ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley opens the weekend at home with a, 2-1 win over Springfield. The Phantoms breaking a 1-1 tie in the third period, to earn their fourth win of the season.
Cooper Marody getting the scoring started just two minutes into the game, his first goal in a Phantoms uniform. Third period, Louie Belpedia breaking the tie to give the Phantoms the lead and the win.
Lehigh Valley sits at 4-5-1 on the season, and will host Laval on Saturday.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)