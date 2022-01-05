HERSHEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley earns a point in overtime loss on the road in Hershey, 4-3.
The Phantoms have now recorded at least a point in eight straight straight games, and they are 6-2-1-1 over their last 10. Currently one of the best streaks in the Atlantic Division.
This game saw the Bears score the first, three goals of the game before the Phantoms mounted their comeback.
Linus Sandin notched his first goal of the season to get the Phantoms on the board at the end of the second period. The lone two goals of the third period coming off the sticks of Charlie Gerard and Egor Zamula.
Hershey would spoil the comeback attempt for a victory with a goal just under one minute the overtime period.
The Phantoms travel to Providence on Friday night for their next game.