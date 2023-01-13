ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley hitting the ice at the PPL Center for the first time in the new calendar year. Unfortunately, this one not going the way of the Phantoms, falling in overtime to Bridgeport, 4-3.
The Islanders snapped an 11-game winless streak with the overtime win.
Tyson Foerster proving himself as an All-Star selection with two goals on the night for the Phantoms. He is up to 11 total on the season. His first of the night giving the Phantoms a first period lead.
Lehigh Valley will look to bounce back against Syracuse on Saturday.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV 2 Sports)