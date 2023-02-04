ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley ended their homestand with a, 4-2 loss to Providence on Friday night. The Phantoms still fitting within the middle of the pack in the standings.
Playing from behind in this one, it was Cooper Marody netting the equalizer for the Phantoms at, 2-2. Unfortunately, the Bruins would waste no time in grabbing the lead right back, 10 seconds after the tying goal.
The other Phantoms goal on the night coming from Jordy Bellerive, his first in a Phantoms uniform.
Lehigh Valley heads to Hershey on Saturday, who they just beat for the first time this season earlier in the week.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)