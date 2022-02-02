BRIDGEPORT, Ct. - Lehigh Valley dropped their morning skate on the road, 4-1 against Bridgeport.
The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Phantoms cut into their lead with a Nick Lappin goal in the second period. They would be shut out the rest of the way from that point on.
Three minutes after the Phantoms cut the deficit in half, the Islanders took their goal lead back thanks to Erik Brown. They would net another goal midway through the third period as added insurance.
Lehigh Valley returns home to take on Providence, Friday night.