SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After two days of smoke outs, Lehigh Valley and Syracuse finally began their series on Thursday night. The home town Mets taking the series opener, 5-2.
The Mets scoring all five runs between the second and third innings. Danny Mendrick with a three-run home run in the second inning, followed by a two-run home run by DJ Stewart in the third inning.
It would take until the sixth inning for the IronPigs to break through, Darick Hall with a two-run single, 5-2. Hall's RBI knock was one of just four hits on the night for the IronPigs.