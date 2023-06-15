PHILADELPHIA - The Lehigh Valley finally hitting the diamond in the Carpenter Cup on Thursday after a rainout earlier in the week. Opening game not going the way the LV would like falling to Tri Cape, 7-4.
Heading into the sixth inning the LV would find themselves trailing, 7-0 before trying to mount its comeback.
Nazareth's Jake Dally getting things started with a two-run home run in the sixth. Top of the eighth, Saucon Valley's Ron Werkheiser grounds out to first allowing Dally to score, 7-3.
In the ninth, Dally would ground out to the third basemen, but an errant throw allows Dally to reach safely and Nazareth's Zack Smethers to score, 7-4.
That's all the LV would get as four errors doomed them in the opening loss to Tri Cape.