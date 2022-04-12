WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley drops a Tuesday matinee in Worcester, 8-3. A four-run, sixth inning proved costly for the IronPigs in the loss to the Red Sox.
After falling behind by two-runs, the IronPigs came back in the top of the sixth with RBIs from Dalton Guthrie and Donny Sands. Guthrie lined a single into right field and Sands sent a sac-fly into right.
The Red Sox would grab the lead right back with two, two-run home runs in the bottom half of the inning. Lehigh Valley would get one run back in the seventh before their bats were silenced the rest of the way.
Aaron Barrett was charged with the loss for the IronPigs, allowing the four-runs in the sixth inning.