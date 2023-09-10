BUFFALO, NY. - Buffalo makes it two in a row to close out the series with Lehigh Valley, earning a split. The Bisons doubled-up the IronPigs on Sunday afternoon, 6-3.
In the third inning, the Bisons would score all the runs they'd need to win this one putting up four in the inning off a grand slam. The IronPigs would get one back in the fourth, Darick Hall grounding out that allowed a run to score, 4-1.
Weston Wilson and Dustin Peterson would each hit RBI doubles in the sixth inning to get the IronPigs within one, but that's all the scoring they'd do.
The Bisons tacked on two more insurance runs in the eighth inning to officially put this one away.
Lehigh Valley falls two games back of Durham with the loss.