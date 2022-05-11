ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley trying to bounce back after a rough start to the homestand. Buffalo, not having it, with a second straight win in the series, 4-3.
The IronPigs grabbed an early 2-0 lead through the second inning, but gave it right back in the third. The Bisons would score two more runs the eighth inning to take the lead.
Edgar Cabral drove in two of the IronPigs three runs in the effort. Cabral launched a solo shot in the second inning, his first of the season.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)