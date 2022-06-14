PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Carpenter Cup Classic getting underway this week, and it would be a short lived trip for Lehigh Valley. Opening round game, Burlington County getting the best of them, 6-4.
Lehigh Valley grabbed an early lead and fought to get it back, but Burlington would make a move in the late innings of the game.
Logan Castellano lining a two-run double in the top of the third to get the scoring started, 2-0 LV at that point. They would get their two run lead back in the fifth inning, following a 2-2 tie.
Blake Barthol and Tyler LePage bringing in those two runs to give the Vallely a 4-2 lead.
Burlington would tie things up again before scoring two runs in the eighth inning to take the game and move on.