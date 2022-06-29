SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse takes a late lead with a five-run eighth inning to win their second straight game to start the series with Lehigh Valley, 10-6.
The IronPigs held a 6-5 lead heading into the eighth inning, a bases loaded walk tied the game followed by a bases clearing double and a couple batters later an RBI single.
Lehigh Valley fell behind early, trailing 4-1 through two innings. They would grab their first lead of the game in the fourth, scoring four runs in the frame.
Daniel Robertson and Will Toffey each with two-run doubles in the fourth to push the Pigs ahead. Then a back and forth would occur with the Mets tying things up in the fifth and the Pigs taking the lead right back in the sixth on a wild pitch.
Lehigh Valley will look to get their first win of the series on Thursday.