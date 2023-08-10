ROCHESTER, NY - Lehigh Valley wins a wild one in Rochester on Wednesday night, 14-13. The Red Wings made a late charge down the stretch but came up just short in the ninth.
Plenty of scoring early on in this one, the IronPigs putting up seven runs in the top of the first inning. They would score 13 within the first three innings of the game.
The IronPigs would bat around the order to start the game, Matt Kroon led the inning off with a solo homer and finished it with a RBI single. That last RBI single part of four singles to drive in runs for the IronPigs in the frame.
In the bottom half of the frame, the Red Wings would respond with four runs of their own to cut into the deficit right away, 7-4.
Over the next two innings the IronPigs would start to open things up. Jim Haley would launch a two-run home run in the second to push the lead up to five. Then, in the third inning they would score four more runs, Kody Clemens would drive in one with an RBI double before Darick Hall launched a three-run shot to center, 13-4.
Once again the Red Wings responded with four runs in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit down once more, 13-8.
Max McDowell would essentially drive in the winning run in the top of the sixth with a single he tried turning into a double. From there the Red Wings would go on to score five unanswered runs between the eighth and ninth innings.
Lehigh Valley bounces back to knot the series up at one game apiece.