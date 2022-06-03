MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley coming back to the diamond after a postponement on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The IronPigs scored all three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 3-1 lead at the time. Dustin Peterson with a two-run double to start the comeback for the Ironpigs, and Drew Maggi would add one more with a RBI single.
Michael Mariot picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing just one run on two hits over six innings.
The IronPigs and RailRiders will play a doubleheader on Friday.