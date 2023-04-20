ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley snapped its six-game losing streak on Wednesday night, responding with double-digit runs in a, 12-10 win.
Four different IronPigs batters finished with at least two RBIs in the win over Worcester. Weston Wilson leading the way with three, all of them coming during the second inning.
A big second inning it was for the IronPigs as they batted around the order, scoring seven runs. Wilson would launch a solo shot to start the inning and a two-run double to end it.
Bottom of the fourth, three more runs for the IronPigs, Jhailyn Ortiz with a two-run home run to start the short rally. They'd add another in the fifth to jump out to an, 11-0 lead early on.
Late in this one, the Red Sox would make a run, scoring all 10 of their runs from the sixth inning on, eight of those runs coming between the eighth and ninth innings.