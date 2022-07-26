DURHAM, N.C. - Lehigh Valley opens the road trip in Durham with a 4-3 win over the Bulls. The IronPigs scored all four of their runs in the first inning of the game.
Mickey Moniak's fourth home run of the season got the scoring started for the IronPigs in the first inning, a solo shot.
A few batters later, a throwing error allowed Chris Sharpe to reach base and Donny Sands to score. Next Batter, Justin Williams ripped a two-run single to right field for the 4-0 lead.
The Bulls would try to fight back, getting within one run in the bottom of the ninth, but Tyler Cyr would get out of the jam for the save.
Jean Segura in his first rehab start with the IronPigs went 0-for-3 with one strikeout and one walk.