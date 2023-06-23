WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley put up another seven runs in its second straight win of the road trip, 7-6 over Worcester.
The IronPigs held off a late charge by the Woo Sox down the stretch to pull out the win after scoring seven runs through six innings. The Woo Sox scoring three runs between the seventh and eighth innings to get within one.
Earlier in the game, the IronPigs starting the scoring with a four run top of the third. Weston Wilson with a two-run double, the second run scoring on a fielding error. Later in the frame, Simon Muzziotti with a two-run shot, 4-0.
After getting one back in the bottom of the third, the Woo Sox would score two more in the fourth to get within one, 4-3. IronPigs quick to respond in the fifth and sixth innings.
Dustin Peterson with a solo shot in the fifth to put the IronPigs back up by two, later on Muzziotti would record his team leading third RBI of the game with a single for a, 7-3 lead.
They'd hang on from there en route to the win, and will look to make it three in a row on Saturday night.