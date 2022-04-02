ALLENTOWN - The 2022 season gets underway on Tuesday for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs when the team hosts the Columbus Clippers for a six-game homestand at Coca-Cola Park.
Anthony Contreras, who managed the San Diego Padres High-A team in Fort Wayne, Indiana for the last five seasons, takes over as manager for Gary Jones who will serve as the Detroit Tigers first base coach this season.
The IronPigs roster is still being finalized but in addition to the exciting baseball, the schedule is packed with a number of family-friendly promotions. This includes fan favorites such as Fireworks Nights, Tail-Wagging Tuesdays and Sunday Kids Run the Bases. There will also be giveaway nights and appearances by such luminaries as Mike Schmidt (May 24) and the Phillie Phanatic (June 19 & August 3).