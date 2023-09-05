BUFFALO, NY. - Lehigh Valley falls one game out of first place following its series-opening loss in Buffalo on Tuesday evening, 12-4. The Bisons grabbed a five run lead through two innings and never looked back.
In the second inning, the Bisons scored five runs which would be the start of eight unanswered runs through the fourth inning.
The ironPigs wouldn't get on the board until the top of the sixth inning. Rafael Marchan would drive in two runs with a double to help cut into the lead. Drew Ellis would then ground into a fielder's choice allowing one more run to score, 8-3.
It wouldn't take long for the Bisons to get those runs back and then some. They would score four runs in the home half of the sixth to push the lead ahead, 12-3.
Darick Hall would homer in the top of the eighth, a solo shot for his 17th of the season. That would be the final run of the game for both teams.
Lehigh Valley and Buffalo are both one game behind Durham heading into game two on Wednesday.