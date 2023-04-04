ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley took to the field for the first time at Coca-Cola Park during the 2023 season. The IronPigs knocking off rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 5-3.
The IronPigs struck first in this one, Jim Haley with a two-run double in the second inning. Haley finishing the night as one of two IronPigs batters with two RBIs on the night.
Two innings later the RailRiders would tie this one up at two runs apiece on a home run.
Jordan Qsar would break that tie for the IronPigs in the sixth with a two-run home run of his own. Coming down the stretch, Esteban Quiroz would add an insurance run for the IronPigs in the eighth on an RBI single.
Lehigh Valley remains unbeaten to start the season at, 3-0.