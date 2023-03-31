ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley's playoff hopes starting to run thin, but on Friday night the Phantoms continued to stay in the hunt. Final game of the season with rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and the Phantoms would come out on top, 4-2.
The Penguins would grab the early lead in this one, just over eight minutes into the opening period. Later in the period, Tyson Foerster would bury the equalizer in the back of the net.
Falling behind once again, the Phantoms would net their next equalizer six minutes into the third period. Jordy Bellerive would put this one past Dustin Tokarski. Four minutes later, Bobby Brink nets one of his two goals in the final period to help give the Phantoms the win.
Elsewhere, Springfield knocked off Charlotte, 3-2 to maintain their hold on fourth place. Lehigh sits three points behind in fifth.