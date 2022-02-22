ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is home to a new professional basketball team. The Lehigh Valley Legends were officially introduced on Tuesday afternoon.
The Legends will partake in The Basketball League which was established in 2018 with eight teams, and now has 44 clubs.
In their inaugural season, they will play a 24 game schedule, 12 home and 12 on the road. Their home games will take place at various Lehigh Valley venues. Their first home game will be played on March 6th at William Allen High School.
The Legends have 10 players signed to their roster, a mix of rookies and those with prior professional experience in various other leagues.
Legends Roster:
PG - Ja'Quay James / 5-7 / 155lbs / Navarro CC
WF - Josh Williams / 6-7 225lbs / East Stroudsburg Univ
C - Spence Michael / 6-9 / 240lbs / Montclair State Univ.
PF - Harrison Andrius / 6-5 / 210lbs / Northampton CC
CG - Cobb Sharif / 6-2 / 195lbs / Bridgeport Coll.
PG - Schlosser Brandon / 5-10 / 180lbs / Northampton CC
WG - Sullivan Emmanuel / 6-5 / 190lbs / SW Christian Univ.
F - Iton Justin / 6-6 / 225lbs / Misericordia Univ.
SG - Alexander Brandon / 6-5 / 175lbs / Bergen CC
WF Townsend Tom / 6-5 / 190lbs / Millersville Univ