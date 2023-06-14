ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs dropped their series opener to Toledo on Tuesday night. Nearing the middle of the season, the IronPigs find themselves above .500 and with the belief that they can compete with anyone on any day.
Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park, the IronPigs erased a five-run deficit to tie things up at seven late in the game. That sort of fight showcasing the winners mentality in this squad.
Dustin Peterson speaking to the IronPigs ability to rally, and the depth of this team giving them the ability to compete at a high level, always.