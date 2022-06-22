PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Lehigh Valley hanging tough in the Carpenter Cup Classic, playing two on Wednesday at FDR Park.
Unfortunately for the squad from Lehigh Valley, their second game of the day wouldn't go as well as the first. The quarterfinal, pitting them up against Delaware South, ending in a 5-3 win.
LV needed to come back from a 3-0 deficit. In the seventh inning, Bethlehem Catholics, Leah Chladny with the game deciding hit. She laced a three-run triple for the win.
Semifinals, not as kind to the squad from the Lehigh Valley. Mid Penn knocking them from the competition with a 7-3 win.
The group from Mid Penn jumping out to a 5-1 lead at one point in the game, Lehigh Valley would get it to 5-3 but would come no closer.