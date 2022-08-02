ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley returning home and kicking off the month of August with a morning game. The IronPigs handling Syracuse, 13-6.
Two Phillies with the IronPigs at the moment, Jean Segura and Johan Camargo. Camargo finished with three hits and three RBIs, Segura went 1-for-4 with a walk in the win.
The IronPigs opened things up in the fourth inning, when they put up six runs to pull away from the Mets.
Syracuse would score five-runs in the ninth inning but the IronPigs had built up an insurmountable lead.