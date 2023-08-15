ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley opened its homestand against Jacksonville with an, 11-5 loss on Tuesday night. The IronPigs tried to keep pace with the Jumbo Shrimp out of the gates, but fell off down the stretch.
Both teams combined for 11 runs in the first inning alone, the Jumbo Shrimp with a seven-run top of the first.
In the home half of the inning, Dustin Peterson would drive in the first run of the game for the IronPigs with a double. Soon after, Darick Hall with launch his 10th home run of the season, a three-run blast, 7-4.
The Jumbo Shrimp would tack on three more runs between the second and fourth innings to take a six-run lead, 10-4.
Simon Muzziotti would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth with a soo home run, his fifth on the season. The IronPigs would get no closer the rest of the way.