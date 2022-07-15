CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valley wins back-to-back in Charlotte, with a 7-3 victory on Friday. The IronPigs doubled up the Knights in the hit column, and on the scoreboard - plus one.
A three-run, fifth inning blew the game open for the IronPigs, helping to push them to the win.
Dustin Peterson and Ali Castillo combining to drive in five of the IronPigs seven runs in the win. Peterson leading the way with three RBIs, Castillo right behind with two.
Lehigh Valley will look to take the advantage in the series on Saturday.