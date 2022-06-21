ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley back in the friendly confines of Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs opening up the homestand with a 10-7 comeback win over Norfolk.
The Tides scoring all seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Bottom half of the fifth, the IronPigs would strike back. Scott Kingery with a solo shot for the first run of the game for the Pigs, they'd tack on four more runs to cut the deficit to two.
One inning later, the IronPigs would grab hold of the lead for good, Darick Hall launched a three-run homerun to give the Pigs an 8-7 lead. They'd add insurance runs after the sixth to secure the win.