ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs opened their series against Buffalo with a, 10-7 win on Tuesday night. A nine-run sixth inning helping to propel the IronPigs.
After falling behind the, 2-0 early on the Bisons would tack on four more runs in the top of the sixth.
The response to that, a nine-run bottom half of the frame by the IronPigs. Aramis Garcia starts the scoring with a three-run home run to cut the deficit in half, that would be followed up by a Scott Kingery grand slam for the lead, 7-6.
Kody Clemens would round out the inning with the IronPigs third home run in it, a two-run shot to push the lead, 9-6.
Each team would tack on one more run before before the final out.