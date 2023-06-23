WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley finally breaks through on the road with a, 7-3 win over Worcester on Thursday. The IronPigs using a seventh inning rally to break the late tie en route to the win.
Early on both teams trading blows, in the top of the third Drew Ellis would launch a two-run home run to open the scoring. That long ball would be Ellis' seventh on the season.
The Woo Sox would tie things up in the bottom of the third. Then, in the fifth inning they would grab the lead, 3-2 on a Niko Goodrum RBI double.
Top of the sixth the IronPigs answer right back, Darick Hall ties things up with an RBI double of his own. Next inning, the IronPigs blow this one open for the win. Esteban Quiroz with a two-run blast to break the 3-3 tie, followed by a Simon Muzziotti two-run single later in the inning.
The IronPigs earn their first win of the road trip with that seventh inning rally.