PHILADELPHIA - After two runaway victories earlier in the day, the Lehigh Valley closing out Tuesday in the Carpenter with a, 7-5 win over Burlington County. An undefeated start heading into the quarterfinals.
Trailing early on, Lehigh Valley gets run support from its starting pitcher. Delaney Troxell with a two-run double to give LV the lead, 3-2.
Burlington would tie things up at three as this one heads into the sixth inning. They would grab a brief lead with an RBI single, and add one more for a, 5-3 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Trailing by two, Lehigh Valley rallies in the bottom half of the sixth. After tying things up at five, Carly Gaffney with a pop-up to right that drops in scoring two runs, 7-5.
Lehigh Valley goes 3-0 in pool play and will take on Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.