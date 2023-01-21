WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley scored four times in the second period to knock off rival, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the road, 5-2. Veteran Cal O'Reilly recorded his 700th AHL point in the win.
The Phantoms collected their third straight win on Friday night against the Penguins. Aside from O'Reilly making history to help, Tyson Foerster found the back of the net twice.
Both of Foersters' goals coming in the four-goal second period that helped double-up the Penguins heading into the final frame. The Phantoms allowed both Penguins goals in the first period, shutting them out the rest of the way.
Lehigh Valley returns home and to the ice on Wednesday, January 25th against the Hershey Bears.