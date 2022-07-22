ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the All-Star break in the rearview, Lehigh Valley returns to action at Coca-Cola Park on Friday night. The IronPigs playing a weekend series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before hitting the road.
The IronPigs holding onto a one-game lead in the standings, will hopefully add to that this weekend before heading to Durham, who is right behind them.
This second half of the season provides plenty of comfort for the Pigs, very rarely are they on the road the remainder of the season. Only five road trips remain, and the month of August has just one.
The comfort of home a good thing for manager Anthony Contreras' squad. Staying in the same routine and habit of things, and the toll traveling can take as the season winds down.
Lehigh Valley will look to start the second half of the season off strong with solid outing this weekend against the RailRiders.