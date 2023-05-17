WORCESTER, Ma. - Lehigh Valley strikes back in game two of the road trip with a, 10-3 win over Worcester on Wednesday afternoon. The IronPigs scored seven runs in the 10th inning to put this one out of reach.
The Woo Sox jumped out to the early lead, plating two runs in the first and another in the third inning to grab a, 3-0 lead.
Fifth inning the IronPigs begin the comeback, Jhailyn Ortiz rips a line drive single to score two runs. Next inning, Vimael Machin hits an RBI double to tie things up at three.
This game would stay tied until the top of the 10th when the IronPigs would put this one well out of reach. Six batters would drive in seven runs to put the IronPigs up, 10-3 heading into the bottom of the inning.
They would shut down any attempt of a Woo Sox come back from there for the win.