BUFFALO, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley's bats explode for a 15 runs on 17 hits in their Wednesday night win over Buffalo, 15-4.
The IronPigs grabbed a 4-0 lead in the third inning, Johan Camargo and Scott Kingery each driving in two runs. Camargo was one of three IronPigs batters with three RBIs in the win.
Dustin Peterson and Yairo Munoz would finish with three RBIs, too.
In the fifth and sixth innings the IronPigs would blow this one open, scoring 14 combined runs between the two innings. They would plate eight runs in the fifth inning alone.
Lehigh Valley remains two games back of Durham.