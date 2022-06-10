OMAHA, Ne. - Lehigh Valley bounces back from Thursday night's thrashing with a, 5-2 win in extra innings over Omaha.
The IronPigs drove in three runs in the tenth inning to seal the deal for their 33rd win of the season. Yairo Munoz smacked his second home run of the game, a two run shot and Drew Maggi scored on a wild pitch.
Munoz first home run of the game came in the first inning to give the IronPigs an early 1-0 lead. Maggi would push the lead to two with an RBI single in the third.
In the fifth the Stormchasers would tie things up at two. Both teams holding the bats in check from the fifth inning until the tenth. Mark Appel would get the save in the tenth.