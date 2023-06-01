ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bounces back on Thursday night, notching its first win of the series over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs shutting down the RailRiders most of the way for a, 5-3 win.
Early on, the RailRiders jumping out to a, 3-0 lead through the top of the third inning. One swing of the bat in the bottom of the third by Jake Cave, and this game would be tied. The three-run shot is Cave's eighth on the season.
Moving along to the sixth inning, John Hicks turn to send one into orbit. Hicks' first home run of the season for the IronPigs, a two-run shot gives them the, 5-3 lead.
Lehigh Valley gets within one win of the .500 mark with the win.