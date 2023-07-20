TOLEDO, Oh. - Lehigh Valley makes it three in-a-row over Toledo with a, 9-2 thrashing of the Mud Hens on Thursday night. The IronPigs scored eight runs in the ninth.
This game was a pitcher's duel throughout much of the night. Drew Hutchison allowed just one run off of three hits over six innings, he would strike out eight Mud Hens batters.
That lone run coming in the third inning to give the Mud Hens the early advantage. Weston Wilson would tie things up in the seventh inning with a solo shot.
Two innings later the floodgates would be opened by the IronPigs offense. Jake Cave would rip an RBI single to break the, 1-1 tie and start the rally. More small ball the rest of the inning would lead to the commanding late lead.
Following a bases loaded walk by Nick Podkul for the third IronPigs run, Dustin Peterson would drive in two more with a single, 5-3. Jim Haley would hit a sac-fly to left for the fifth run of the inning.
The final blow, Scott Kingery hit a bases clearing double to right field scoring three more runs in the inning, 9-1. Toledo would get one more in the bottom of the ninth, but that would be all.