ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Utica Comets 3-2 on Saturday evening at the PPL Center.
Trailing 2-0, Garrett Wilson got the Phantoms on the board with a power play goal with just over three minutes remaining in the second period.
Ryan McKinnon then knotted things up at 2-2 with a goal 7:43 into the third and Wilson put the hosts in front to stay with his 15th of the season less than a minute later.
Felix Sandstrom recorded seven of his 28 saves over the final eight minutes to maintain the Lehigh Valley lead.
The Phantoms play at Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.